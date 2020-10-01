-$0.39 EPS Expected for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.44). Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,992. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.36.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.