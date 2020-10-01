-$0.45 EPS Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07.

Several research firms recently commented on VRCA. BofA Securities lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Bank of America lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, CEO Ted White bought 10,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,951.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $112,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Brian Davis bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $49,296.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,941 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,937. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $199.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

