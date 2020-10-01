$0.52 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. HP reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,848,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 341,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after buying an additional 101,727 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,194,000 after buying an additional 503,750 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $5,587,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,634,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,352,327. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

