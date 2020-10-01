$0.52 EPS Expected for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. SPX posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

SPX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,411. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPX by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 330,329 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPX by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 218,911 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 556,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after buying an additional 217,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPX by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 142,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

