$0.83 EPS Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Welltower posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Welltower stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. 4,047,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $141,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,592,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

