$0.95 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.92. General Mills also reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,250,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

