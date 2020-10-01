0xBitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.57 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $559,397.43 and approximately $1.57 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.45 or 0.05417639 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034053 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.