$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,458,608 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after buying an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. 2,223,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,596. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

