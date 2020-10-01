$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.16. The stock had a trading volume of 290,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,213. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $312.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
