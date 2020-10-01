$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.16. The stock had a trading volume of 290,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,213. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $312.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

