1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FISB traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 1,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648. 1st Capital Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

