1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FISB traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 1,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648. 1st Capital Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.
1st Capital Bank Company Profile
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
