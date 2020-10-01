1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of FCCY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

