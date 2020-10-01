$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.51 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $591.19.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.14. 1,092,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $272.26 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.11.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,330 shares of company stock worth $103,038,946. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

