$272.34 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce sales of $272.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $270.40 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $299.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $181,635.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,851 shares of company stock valued at $278,855. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. 2,734,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

