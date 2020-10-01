2key.network (2KEY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1.18 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.45 or 0.05417639 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034053 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,046,656 tokens. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

