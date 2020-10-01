2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.84. 983,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,677. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 2U by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 2U by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 2U by 3,143.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 275,383 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in 2U by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $528,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

