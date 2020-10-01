$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $13.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

BIIB traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $285.57. 971,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.46 and its 200-day moving average is $290.09. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. Biogen has a twelve month low of $219.70 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

