$59.33 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $59.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.96 billion and the lowest is $58.79 billion. McKesson reported sales of $57.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $238.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.61 billion to $239.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $251.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $245.58 billion to $256.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

MCK traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.96. 1,377,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,293. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average of $146.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 47.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $2,015,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

