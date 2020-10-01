7Digital Group (LON:7DIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

7Digital Group (LON:7DIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.47) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON 7DIG traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.88 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,170,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,495,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. 7Digital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.80 ($0.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.74.

About 7Digital Group

7digital Group plc operates as a B2B digital music and radio services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Content, Licensing, and Creative. Its Content division is involved in the sale of digital music. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 7Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit