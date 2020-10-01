7Digital Group (LON:7DIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

7Digital Group (LON:7DIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.47) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON 7DIG traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.88 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,170,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,495,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. 7Digital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.80 ($0.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.74.

About 7Digital Group

7digital Group plc operates as a B2B digital music and radio services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Content, Licensing, and Creative. Its Content division is involved in the sale of digital music. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

