$9.15 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report sales of $9.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.75 million and the highest is $13.60 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $7.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $41.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $162.30 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $694.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $27.70. 649,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,232. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

