Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.65. 3,191,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,651,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

The company has a market cap of $913.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

