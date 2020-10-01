ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Down 6%

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $258.29 and last traded at $260.45. 970,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 598,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.26.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

