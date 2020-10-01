Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 805.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 280.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after buying an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,682. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.79. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

