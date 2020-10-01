Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 2,829,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,034,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

