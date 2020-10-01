Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 2,829,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,034,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.83.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.
