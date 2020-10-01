ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 5,503,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,773,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 11.10.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,500 shares of company stock worth $121,386. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,299,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

