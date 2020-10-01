Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will report sales of $524.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $481.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.10. 1,374,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.