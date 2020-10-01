Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Africa Oil stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 7,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $339.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

