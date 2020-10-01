AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) Stock Price Up 0%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.77. 1,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AI Powered International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Powered International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit