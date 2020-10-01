Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 548,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Albany International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Albany International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 198,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Albany International has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

