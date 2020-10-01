Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Issues Earnings Results

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73). The company has a market cap of $375.00 million and a P/E ratio of 36.18.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 12.1%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALFA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.