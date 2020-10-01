Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Up 5.7%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.22. 1,937,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,760,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $9,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $7,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 826,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 639,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

