Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after buying an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,995,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Allstate by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,952,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allstate by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.39. 88,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

