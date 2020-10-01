American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Trading Up 5%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.67. Approximately 952,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,374,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

