American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Trading Up 5%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.67. Approximately 952,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,374,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities Company Profile (NYSE:ACC)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.