Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABCB. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 471,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

