Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $12.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $14.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.56.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $1,181.72. The stock had a trading volume of 222,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,382. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,198.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,091.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.