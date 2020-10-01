Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Halliburton posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 215.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 141,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 96,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,041 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,765 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $11.17. 27,017,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,315,330. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

