Analysts Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce sales of $29.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $25.30 million. MTBC reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $106.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.51 million to $107.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.37 million, with estimates ranging from $101.09 million to $136.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC to $10.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

MTBC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 92,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,328. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

In related news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $52,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MTBC by 105.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MTBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MTBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MTBC by 551.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MTBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

