Analysts Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce sales of $29.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $25.30 million. MTBC reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $106.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.51 million to $107.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.37 million, with estimates ranging from $101.09 million to $136.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC to $10.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

MTBC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 92,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,328. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

In related news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $52,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MTBC by 105.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MTBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MTBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MTBC by 551.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MTBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit