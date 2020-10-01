Analysts Anticipate PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.25) and the highest is ($2.61). PBF Energy reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 563.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of ($8.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($7.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 773,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $683.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

