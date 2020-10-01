Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post earnings per share of ($3.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.32). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of $2.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 258.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($9.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.68) to ($8.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 12,420,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,393,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

