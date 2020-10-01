Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $748.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to announce $748.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $760.00 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $652.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 553,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $46.00.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,927,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,359.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,493.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 685,573 shares of company stock worth $28,811,479.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.