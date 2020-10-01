Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will post sales of $55.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $61.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $242.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $247.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $278.19 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $302.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on PING shares. Colliers Securities raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,228. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

