Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 254,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 311,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 189.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

