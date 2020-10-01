Analyzing BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & Harleysville Financial (NASDAQ:HARL)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BOK Financial pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $33.70 million 2.39 $8.15 million N/A N/A BOK Financial $2.23 billion 1.63 $500.76 million $7.16 7.21

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 22.29% 9.42% 0.93% BOK Financial 17.26% 7.65% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harleysville Financial and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14

BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $66.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.58%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Harleysville Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services; and investment products comprising fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. As of October 17, 2018, the company operated six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one full-service office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

