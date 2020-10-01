Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Up 5.1%

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.21. 186,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 163,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $528.64 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.