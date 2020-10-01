Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 1,188,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,295,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $471.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

