Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 1,188,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,295,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $471.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
