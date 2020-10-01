Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.77. 714,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,049,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,096,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $500,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

