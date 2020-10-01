Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) fell 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.14. 1,288,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 376,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

