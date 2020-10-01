Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 572,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ACA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 197,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.33. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth $215,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.