Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.76. 10,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,376 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 142.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 100.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 676,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

