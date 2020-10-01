Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.
