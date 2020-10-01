Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 267,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 249,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASMB. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

